Making India incredible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted his compatriots to visit at least 15 Indian destinations by 2022. Prima facie, this is a good suggestion, not least because it could stimulate one sector of the economy when most others are waning.

But Mr Modi may be putting the tourist cart before the infrastructure and security horses. From heritage to nature, cuisine to culture, India offers an infinite variety that no other country can offer — facets that the Incredible India campaign captures so well. Accessing the bulk of these tourism assets in a safe, hygienic and reasonably ...