Making sense of Indo-Pak conflict

The recent India-Pakistan conflict provides rich data on individual human behaviour that makes perfect sense within behavioral economics. Behavioural economics studies individual behaviour using an eclectic mix of economics, psychology, sociobiology, neuroscience, and other behavioral sciences, within a mathematically rigorous framework.

The public in both countries has access to almost identical information through electronic and print media. Yet, purely by an accident of birth that determines one’s citizenship, most of 1.3 billion Indians and 0.2 billion Pakistanis choose ...