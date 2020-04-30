Making WFH work

As a concept, work from home (WFH) has been in existence for a long time but companies seem to have suddenly discovered its almost-magical powers. The truth is they have no option but to embrace WFH because of Covid-19, and they are only making a virtue out of necessity.

A Human Resources consultant says it is like a lady suddenly discovering many good qualities in her husband after several years of marriage. Such discovery can happen only when there is an exceptional event in their lives. The consultant says his clients include many manufacturing giants for whom WFH is just a good ...