Mamata's predatory and high risk politics

When her party men were leaving in droves in the summer of 2019 to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee, had alleged that the saffron party was “collecting garbage” that her party had dumped. Two years, later, Banerjee seems to be on a similar collection spree to further her image as a leader with national appeal.

Banerjee does not seem to realise that there is no alternative to the natural growth of a party. New leaders can bring value addition only if they have a substantial mass base which they can bring in tow. ...