Managing a monsoon of medical data

Our problem with the monsoon is the same that we are facing with data. We seek rains to parch our earth. When it does rain, we waste most of the water since we are unable to capture and harvest it adequately. India is facing a wonderful monsoon of data.

Digitisation is creating thousands of sources of ever-flowing data. However, only a fraction of it is being utilised. While storage is a problem, a larger challenge is lack of standards and protocols. India is embarking on an important new project where data can be saved and used in the health sector. The National Digital ...