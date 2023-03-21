Managing reform risks

In a move that has gone largely unnoticed, the legislature has approved an amendment to the state government’s that would allow its industries to extend working hours from the existing 9 hours to 12 hours a day, increase overtime from 75 hours in three months to 145 hours and permit women to work during night shifts. These relaxations, however, are subject to a cap of 48 hours of work in a week and the provision of a safe and healthy work environment for women during night (from 7 pm to 6 am).