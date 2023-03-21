Managing reform risks

In a move that has gone largely unnoticed, the Karnataka legislature has approved an amendment to the state government’s labour law that would allow its industries to extend working hours from the existing 9 hours to 12 hours a day, increase overtime from 75 hours in three months to 145 hours and permit women to work during night shifts. These relaxations, however, are subject to a cap of 48 hours of work in a week and the provision of a safe and healthy work environment for women during night (from 7 pm to 6 am).
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 22:58 IST
