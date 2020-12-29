Many paths to zero

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that, in the first half of 2021, the American-designed Tesla electric car will begin to be available in India. Completely assembled units of the car will first be imported and sold here and then, according to Mr Gadkari, it might be partially and wholly manufactured in India.

Those later steps are some distance in the future, however. They will depend not just on what the uptake is for Teslas in urban India, but also on the broader regulatory environment for electric vehicles (EVs) in general. It is worth noting that EVs are a major focus ...