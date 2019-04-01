One of the key deficiencies of agricultural marketing that has not received due attention is the dearth of advance information on anticipated price behaviour of different crops — technically called market intelligence. This knowledge is vital for farmers to take informed decisions about what and how much to grow and when and where to sell.

The present market information services normally put out only the ruling prices in major mandis. These are of limited avail to the farmers given wide variations in rates at different places and different points of time. Price volatility is the most ...