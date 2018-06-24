Market Mind: Sugar may remain sour for long

The Prime Minister’s ambition of doubling farmer incomes was strengthened when the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government announced a Rs10 per quintal increase in the 2017-18 cane price that sugar manufacturers were required to pay farmers.

What the country had not reckoned was the extent of increased production: against an initial sugar production estimate of 25 million quintals in 2017-18 (October to September), India is estimated to have produced over 32 million quintals—a complete failure of intelligence gathering sources. The country produced 60 per cent more than in the ...