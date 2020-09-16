The limited response to the farm unions’ call for a stir against the Centre’s agricultural marketing reforms is a clear indication that these have been received well by the bulk of the farmers. In fact, the volume of the farm goods business in regulated markets has already plunged by over 40 per cent since the grant of permission for out-of-mandi transactions in June.

The opposition to these reforms seems largely an outcome of disinformation being floated by politically aligned farm unions about their potential impact on growers. They are falsely projecting them as a precursor ...