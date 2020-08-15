Master of wine Sonal Holland explains why we need a cultural shift

For most of us, the lockdown presented no highlights. We spent much of our time fretting over the imminent threat of a lethal virus. For Sonal Holland, however, the period of isolation came with a silver lining: she got the chance to drink wine with Francis Ford Coppola.

Virtually, but still. The filmmaker is a friend. The two met a couple of years ago at an exclusive wine dinner to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the iconic Château Lafite Rothschild winery in Bordeaux. The next morning, they drove to the airport in one car, with Coppola regaling Holland with stories from his ...