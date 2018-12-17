Media for equity: A happy marriage

Advertising remains the lifeblood of the Indian television industry. While digital is driving fragmentation, forcing a rethink in the broadcaster business model, it still hinges on advertising as subscription across traditional and digital media continues to be still small.

For marketers, the premise of TV as a powerful communication medium that offers unprecedented reach and engagement remains as attractive as ever. TV channels, accordingly, are trying to figure out how best to serve their end customers better, while helping advertisers generate compelling return on investment (RoI). ...