Medical council report is not binding

Gyan Mishra was admitted to Sahara Hospital in Lucknow, where he underwent various tests. His serum creatinine level was found to be extremely high at 3.43. However, he was neither advised to undergo further investigations, nor to consult a nephrologist.

It was only on December 9, 2013, when he was hospitalised again, and seen by neurologist Sandeep Agarwal and by nephrologist Muffazal Ahmed, it was found that Mishra was suffering from end-stage renal disease and required dialysis. He was administered iron injections during hospitalisation. Subsequently, he was prescribed Encicarb iron ...