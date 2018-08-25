Meet the bank sakhis

Last year, I spent a day with some pensioners in a south Delhi slum to understand if and how they were benefiting from their brand new Jan Dhan accounts. It turned out that the majority of people I met that day were illiterate and could neither make head nor tail of their passbooks.

The saddest tale I heard was of an old widow with her mentally challenged son, both beneficiaries of government schemes, who would stand outside their bank after getting their passbooks updated, waiting for a kind stranger to read and figure out whether their pensions had reached their accounts or not. These ...