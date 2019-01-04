Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily down the Hooghly into the new year

Contrary to my expectation, 2019 has opened with a bang. First there was that glorious Vanitha Mathil, the Women’s Wall, made up of five million women lined up shoulder to shoulder along 620 kilometres in Kerala, pledging to stand against patriarchy.

Shortly thereafter, two women became the first ever to enter the Sabarimala temple. This event short circuited everyone’s brains so badly that they had to shut the place down for an hour to conduct ‘purification’ rites, which I bet involved harmonic swearing at the Supreme Court. They really do loathe women, so it makes ...