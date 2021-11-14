Message from MGNREGA

The economic impact of the pandemic and the ongoing recovery have exacerbated the duality in the Indian economy. While India is celebrating the success of technology-driven start-ups, a large number of small and medium enterprises in the unorganised sector are said to have suffered significantly because of the pandemic.

While the number of firms commanding a billion dollar-plus valuation is expanding rapidly, boosting the net worth of the founders and investors, the level of poverty in India is estimated to have gone up for the first time in decades. The dichotomy is also clearly visible ...