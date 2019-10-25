Message from the states

Voters of Haryana and Maharashtra have surprised both the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and political pundits. The results of the Assembly elections have turned out to be significantly different from what most exit polls had predicted, and the BJP has underperformed in both the states.

While it should be able to form the next government in Maharashtra with its alliance partner, Shiv Sena, the result is unlikely to please the leadership of the party. The BJP has managed to hold on to only 105 seats compared to the expectation of reaching close to the halfway mark on its own in the ...