Messy local governance and garbage collection

It is not just lack of enforcement that ails Public policy in India. Policy making is often flawed and the resultant policy is many times not in sync with the realities of India. The garbage problem in Delhi specifically and India in general is one such example.

The Supreme Court recently set up a committee to find ‘implementable’ solutions to the uncontrollable waste problem of Delhi and indeed of the whole country. This was necessitated by the non-implementation of the lofty Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules. The first SWM rules were notified in 2000 and again in 2016 ...