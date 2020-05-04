Migrant mayhem

The government spared no expense to mobilise state-owned Air India to fly home Indians stranded abroad by the lockdown announced on March 24. Similar concern has been notably lacking for migrant workers and their families.

For this cohort of citizens, who live on the margins of survival in the best of times, the government’s response has been bizarrely ad hoc. Peremptorily evicted by landlords after the country was given four hours to prepare for a 21-day lockdown, many made the long trek home on foot or any available transportation and several died during travel. Most joined the ...