Mindless ways of state apparatus

The government says it is trying to make it easy to do business — sometimes in a manner that makes it more difficult to do business. The Union Budget proposals in July included amendments in the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, to create specific tariff lines for specific products classified as ‘others’, rectify some errors and align Customs Tariff with the global Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN).

On enactment of the Finance (No 2) Act, these changes were to take effect from a date to be notified in the official gazette. So far, the finance ...