Ministry's actions allay trade fears

Considering the massive disruption of economic activities due to the spread of Covid-19, the commerce ministry has extended the life of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20 till the end of the fiscal year 2020-21.

The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also extended the validity of Handbook of Procedures (HBP) 2015-20 till the end of March 2021. Many provisions relating to the export promotion schemes have been amended to extend the validity of the import authorisations, the export obligation periods and the last dates for making applications, submitting installation ...