Mismatch of perceptions leads to abuse

The future landscape of justice delivery by tribunals in economic matters in India has the potential to be transformed by the recent decisions by five judges of the Supreme Court.

Or perhaps not — until some future litigation presents itself against (yet) another violation of this very ruling. The bench was considering the constitutional validity of provisions of the Finance Act, 2017, which materially and substantially altered the composition and terms of appointment of tribunals under various special legislation, passing the legislation off as a “money bill”. ...