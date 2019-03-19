Missing in the manifestos

This is the time when political parties knock up manifestos. Some of them have taken down their old ones from their websites lest inquisitive persons try to check the implementation score. Parties have also made bonfires out of 2014 manifestos of their rivals in New Delhi to highlight the unfulfilled promises.

Few would remember any manifesto that seriously dealt with the crisis in judiciary persisting for decades. So no promises have been broken. There is no vote bank here, and the litigants’ distress is not on par with that of farmers or jobless youth. Several chief justices ...