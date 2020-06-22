Missing the woods for the trees

If she sees a speck of black in her food, she refuses to touch it. It’s the coronavirus in her young he­ad.

Can the virus somehow ma­ke its way into her glass of milk? What about toothpaste? Isn’t it safer not to brush one’s teeth? Two years ago, when she was going on her first outstation school trip at the age of seven, her parents warned her not to wander or go off with anyone unknown in the resort – no matter what temptation is on offer. She replied that she was tired of hearing the same things repeatedly: Her teachers had been parroting the same ...