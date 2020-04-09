Mitigating the bullying effects of power

I received positive reader responses to my last column (Beware of competence without humility or humanity, March 13). One reader posed a tricky question: Why are so many leaders arrogant if it is obvious that humility is very important? I had to delve back into my readings and available research.

Ambition is about glory; humility is about burden and suffering. Do ambition and humility mix at all? The word “ambition” originated from the Latin ambitionem which meant canvassing; it used to have a negative connotation. Plato and Aristotle preached that ambition was no ...