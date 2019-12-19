Mixed signals

The decision by the telecom regulator to extend the current regime of 6 paise per minute termination charge or IUC (interconnect usage charge) for wireless calls ending on a different telco’s network for another year is a welcome move. It would help improve the cash flow of the incumbent operators, which have been complaining that some of the decisions taken by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) have only helped the newest telecom operator.

But the regulator needs to iron out some more creases. For example, while extending the current regime, Trai has announced that ...