Modern women and their troubles

“Modern” women are unwilling to marry and if they do, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar is sorry to say, they don’t want to have children or opt for surrogacy to do so. This, he lamented, was the result of “western influences” on society, a “paradigm shift in thinking which is not good”.

Since the minister was making these remarks in the context of a speech on World Mental Health Day, it was widely and embarrassingly circulated on pesky social media. This is obviously not a stand his party would care to endorse. Why, his colleague in Uttar ...