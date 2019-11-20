Modernising the commercial vehicles fleet

It has been a long-standing demand of the commercial vehicles industry that the government should incentivise the scrapping of old trucks, which would encourage the sale of new commercial vehicles. The sale of commercial vehicles is cyclical in nature — it moves in tandem with the general economic growth, albeit with a small lag.

The commercial vehicles industry has been very myopic in its world view; it has not grown beyond seeking to boost sales by demanding some fiscal support from the government to see through the lean times with replacement demand. Their proposal of the ...