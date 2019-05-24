Modi again. What next?

Now that the elections are over, Modi is back as prime minister, the laddoos have been eaten by supporters (and non-supporters in a show of magnanimity), can we get back to what life was like before it all began? “We haven’t had a proper party for so long,” Sarla sighs. I empathise with her.

While enough alcohol had been glugged in the capital’s drawing rooms, the conversation had been overwhelmingly about politics. Who was one to vote for? What was the alternative? Theories abounded about whether Modi “could”, “would” or “should” ...