Modi: Failing in 'Tests'?

By the time India finished the first day’s play in the final Test match against Australia in Sydney, they had scored over 300 runs — the first time either team did that this series and indeed a significant achievement since it scored just 69 in the first session.

It yet again underscored the merits of a traditional approach to batting in Tests — respect the bowlers in the first session and make runs in the next two. The hero, yet again, was Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored his third patient ton of the series, and now outscores his far more flamboyant captain (and closest ...