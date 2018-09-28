Mom on the run

It’s been a tad difficult keeping in touch with my peripatetic mother these past weeks. First, she insisted on the house in Bikaner being aired and spring-cleaned to receive an annual gathering of family members, so staff was despatched from Delhi to have everything spick and span.

Cooks were employed to serve in gargantuan quantities, and menus set and changed on whim by various clanswomen, causing not a little consternation in the kitchen. Rooms, beds and linen were allotted on the basis of hierarchy but ended up being occupied on the principle of first-come, first-served, ...