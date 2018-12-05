Monetary peace

The big news from Wednesday’s monetary policy review is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now expects retail inflation to stay below the legally mandated 4 per cent mark for the coming 12 months. As a result, the RBI has sharply cut its inflation forecast for the second half of the current fiscal year — from 3.9-4.5 per cent to 2.7-3.2 per cent.

For the first half of the next financial year, it has been revised from around 4.8 per cent to 3.8-4.2 per cent. The RBI appeared surprised at the sharp decline in retail inflation, which has significantly undershot its estimates ...