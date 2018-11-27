Money matters

Over the last two months, I have been forced to think about monetary policy, first at a meeting of the Mont Pelerin Society (MPS, the academy of classical liberals set up by Friedrich Hayek) in Gran Canaria in early October, then from late October back in India by the continuing disagreements between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The first concerns the instruments of monetary policy.

The second, the role of the central bank and its relationship with its ‘owner’ the government. On the first, John Taylor of Stanford presented a paper at the MPS meeting ...