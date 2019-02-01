More of the reds

Continuing with my advice on what wines to sample if you were to try one new wine a fortnight (the weekly target was too ambitious): red wines in Europe, outside France. First would be four wines from Italy: Barolo from Piedmont, Chianti and super Tuscans from Tuscany, and Amarone from Veneto.

Barolos are made from the Nebbiolo grape in the area near Milan (Alba), and are noted for both their ability to age (by law a Barolo must have had at least 38 months of ageing, of which 18 months should have been in wood) and having aromas of “tar and roses”. Called “the ...