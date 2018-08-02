More questions on saaf niyat

In the last dispatch of Clay Square, I had said that in the days ahead I will look at the Narendra Modi-led government’s tenure from the prism of its own self-congratulatory slogan: “Saaf niyat, sahi vikas”. Last time (‘Saaf niyat, not really Mr Modi’, June 22, 2018), I had written about Mr Modi’s duplicity when it came to attacking corruption in India’s public life.

The truth is, his government has, at least till now, done everything to protect the opaque manner in which political parties are funded in India. To be sure, funding of political party ...