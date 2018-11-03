More to it than meets the eye

In the mid-1980s the Army evaluated four 155 mm guns, of which it preferred two — French and Swedish (Bofors). In January 1986, the new Army Chief expressed his preference for Bofors on the basis that it could “shoot and scoot”, meaning it could move away easily.

Both parties were asked to quote final costs, and when their bids were opened, the Swedish one was lower; the French then reduced their prices. This offer should have been rejected out of hand, but the then minister of state for defence asked the defence secretary to negotiate with Bofors, which then offered ...