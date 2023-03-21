Moving ahead with Gati Shakti

The Gati Shakti National Master Plan was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021. For the yet uninitiated, it is a platform based on the geographic information system that seeks to connect all economic zones and clusters in the country. Superimposed on the platform are layers of infrastructure linkages that are required to make a cluster function effectively. These include road and rail links, optical fibre cables, oil and gas pipelines, power transmission lines, water supply pipes, and suchlike.