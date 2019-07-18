Mr Jadhav's reprieve

The verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kulbhushan Jadhav is a huge relief to India.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is right in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his decisiveness in referring the case to the ICJ and praising the defence put up by the legal team, led by Harish Salve, to win Mr Jadhav a reprieve from the kangaroo-court style death sentence by a military court in Pakistan. But the widespread euphoria over the ruling should not overshadow the hard fact that the challenges for the Indian government in securing his release have ...