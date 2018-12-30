My New Year's wish

Tomorrow is New Year’s Day and it’s customary to start the year either with a resolution or a wish. I’ve had my fill of resolutions. I don’t seem to be able to keep them beyond the first few days. So let me see how I fare with a wish.

Mine is a simple and selfish one but I’m not the only person who would benefit if it was granted. Millions of others would too. India should accept the right of its citizens to have dual nationality. After all, if someone has secured this right, by parentage or residence, why should it not be permitted? Citizenship is not ...