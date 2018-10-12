My tryst with clean power

The earth is heating up but the only ones making a noise about it just turned up the airconditioning, burning a larger hole in the ozone layer. Climate is nicer when it can be controlled with a remote, so the vagaries it unleashes tend to go unremarked in talkathons marked, usually, by high carbon footprints.

If there is a growing emergency about the benighted planet, it’s someone else’s urgency, not mine. “But isn’t it time someone did something about it?” my wife asked determinedly. In a world of growing energy needs, my wife has decided our family needs ...