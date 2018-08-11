Myth of work-life balance

At one level Amazon India head Amit Aggarwal’s mail to senior staff earlier this week asking them to dial back on the work hours could be considered a sign of admirable concern for restoring the work-life balance of those who work under him.

Employees should not make calls or access work emails after 6 pm, take no business decisions between 6 pm and 8 am, responding to emails during vacation was “not cool” and working from home should not be perceived negatively, Mr Aggarwal's advisory said. When set against the frenzied work hours that the average corporate executive ...