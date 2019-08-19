Naga peace deal: Trouble ahead if NSCN (IM) feels govt won't keep promises

The Governor of Nagaland, R N Ravi, declared last Friday that he had been given three months to wrap up the Naga peace agreement by PM Narandra Modi. Brushing aside a disagreement on "symbolic issues" – such as the demand for a Naga flag and Constitution, Ravi said that they should not be allowed to delay the settlement.

The NSCN (IM) leaders believe they were served an "ultimatum" to sign the agreement in three months in the last round of talks held with Ravi on July 26,2019. They were told that all Nagas would have to become an integral part of the ...