Name change can't lead to claim rejection

Shreem Capacitors was in the business of manufacturing capacitors and supplying these to various state electricity boards, government undertakings, and railways. The company obtained a 220 KVA sub-station from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) to erect its factory at Yavatmal.

The property, including the transformer and other equipment and accessories which were kept in the open compound, was insured with United India Insurer (insurer). A fire occurred on the afternoon of December 8, 2008, in which the transformer and other equipment worth Rs 52.74 lakh ...