Nature in peril

The environment in India faces a unique challenge. The ministry charged with protecting it seems to be more keen on helping to promote activities that are likely to damage it.

We have seen this in the transformation of the National Wildlife Board into a bureaucrat-dominated rubber stamp that has approved practically all industrial projects submitted to it for approval. The Forest Conservation Act has been bypassed to allow railway lines and other projects through protected areas. The expert appraisal committee is being made to meet online in a lockdown environment where affected people ...