Needed: A National Renewal Fund

The Indian economy is staring into an abyss. The scenes of thousands of people walking on foot for days back to their villages, the staggering loss of livelihoods and the potential bankruptcies of businesses, large and small, are just the most visible manifestations of a post-Covid economic crisis that is well underway.

Therefore, this is little time for half measures or equivocation. To understand what must be done, we need to look to history. Ninety years ago, during the Great Depression of the 1930s, American president Franklin D Roosevelt or FDR introduced the New Deal — a ...