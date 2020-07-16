Needed: An ecosystem to nurture ingenuity

Last week, an Indian start-up, Chakr Innovation, unveiled a device that uses ozone to clean the pores of N95 masks, allowing each mask to be reused 10 times after decontamination. This week, I advised a young woman wanting to deploy foot-operated hand-washing stations in busy markets. The pandemic is fostering innovation — technological, financial and behavioural.

Policy must accelerate it. India is drafting a new Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP2020). Since Independence only four S&T policies/resolutions have been published, in 1958, 1983, 2003, and 2013. The ...