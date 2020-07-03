Needed: Cure for lockdown woes

Last week Prime Minister Modi an­nounced a three-month extension of relief measures for ration card holders. Few commented on the fact that the coverage of people benefiting from National Food Security Act hasn’t been recently updated, even though it was suggested in the Economic Survey 2019-20. The uptick in poverty caused by the lockdown in India has made this even more imperative.

On the ground, I’ve been hearing stories of people who used to earn well enough to not need government subsidies before the lockdown — but now do. Sunil Mishra is one of them. From being ...