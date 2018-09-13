New opportunities for M&A deals

There has been a strong wave of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in recent months. Indian companies have been involved in deals worth a record $97.6 billion this year till July. The deal makers look bullish about M&As, especially in the technology, media and telecom sectors, in the days to come.

Analysis shows that M&As in India have been cyclical in nature and each cycle had its own characteristic drivers. Conventionally, these cycles have been influenced by the various structural realignments in the industries, regulatory policies and measures, innovation, etc. The first wave of M&A in ...