New RBI governor a cheer leader for growth

Almost every analyst was expecting a change in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy stance from “calibrating tightening” to “neutral”, and all six members of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its last meeting of the financial year on Thursday, obliged them.

As a bonus, the MPC also cut the policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 6.25 per cent — the first such cut since August 2017. The reading of the current macroeconomic trends by the new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das clearly suggests there could be at ...