New rules of the game

The government has released an interim order banning 59 mobile phone applications, including TikTok and UC Browser, that have links to China.

Much remains uncertain about the nature and implementation of this supposed ban — are only fresh downloads forbidden? If some Chinese-owned apps comply with data localisation requirements, will they be allowed back on the Indian internet — and, if not, what is the logic for permitting apps like, say, Paytm to continue? And, most important, what is this supposed to achieve? What is the threat perception from these apps? These questions ...